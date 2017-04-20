Sports

High School Sports Schedule

April 20, 2017

FRIDAY

Baseball

Arlington Cath. at Mystic Valley (6)

Classical at Beverly (10)

Gr. Lowell at St. Mary’s (4)

Malden at Medford (4)

Pope John at Tech (10)

Saugus at Madison Park (noon)

Somerville at Danvers (10)

Winthrop at Salem (10)

Boys Lacrosse

Danvers at Lynnfield (10)

Fenwick at Medford (10)

Marblehead at Masconomet (10)

St. Mary’s at Martha’s Vineyard (11)

Gloucester at Swampscott (4)

Boys Tennis

Danvers at Somerville (10)

English at Marblehead (10)

Everett at Revere (noon)

Gloucester at Swampscott (10)

Medford at Malden (10)

Girls Lacrosse

Medford at Tewksbury (10)

Revere at Malden (11:30)

St. Mary’s at Arl. Cath. (noon)

Winthrop at Gloucester (10)

Girls Tennis

Everett at Revere (10)

Malden at Medford (10)

Marblehead at English (10)

Peabody at Saugus (2)

Somerville at Danvers (10)

Softball

Beverly at Classical (10)

Danvers at Somerville (10)

English at Marblehead (10)

Everett at Revere (10)

Lynnfield at Newburyport (10)

Medford at Malden (10)

Peabody at Saugus (10)

Salem at Winthrop (10)

St. Mary’s at Shawsheen (10)

SATURDAY

Baseball

Malden at Medford (4)

Rockport at Lynnfield (10)

St. John’s at Walpole (TBA)

Boys Lacrosse

Beverly at Lexington (TBA)

Marblehead at Lexington TBA)

Peabody at Merrimack (8)

St. John’s at TBA (TBA)

Girls Lacrosse

Fenwick at Newburyport (11)

Sailing

Marblehead, St. John’s at O’Day Qualifying (at Pleon, 9)

Softball

Billerica at Medford (10)

Swampscott at Arl. Cat. (10)

Westford Acad. at St. Mary’s (10)

Track

Medford at Somerville (10)

NEC relays (at Somerville, 10)

