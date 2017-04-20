High School Sports Schedule

April 20, 2017
FRIDAY
Baseball
Arlington Cath. at Mystic Valley (6)
Classical at Beverly (10)
Gr. Lowell at St. Mary’s (4)
Malden at Medford (4)
Pope John at Tech (10)
Saugus at Madison Park (noon)
Somerville at Danvers (10)
Winthrop at Salem (10)
Boys Lacrosse
Danvers at Lynnfield (10)
Fenwick at Medford (10)
Marblehead at Masconomet (10)
St. Mary’s at Martha’s Vineyard (11)
Gloucester at Swampscott (4)
Boys Tennis
Danvers at Somerville (10)
English at Marblehead (10)
Everett at Revere (noon)
Gloucester at Swampscott (10)
Medford at Malden (10)
Girls Lacrosse
Medford at Tewksbury (10)
Revere at Malden (11:30)
St. Mary’s at Arl. Cath. (noon)
Winthrop at Gloucester (10)
Girls Tennis
Everett at Revere (10)
Malden at Medford (10)
Marblehead at English (10)
Peabody at Saugus (2)
Somerville at Danvers (10)
Softball
Beverly at Classical (10)
Danvers at Somerville (10)
English at Marblehead (10)
Everett at Revere (10)
Lynnfield at Newburyport (10)
Medford at Malden (10)
Peabody at Saugus (10)
Salem at Winthrop (10)
St. Mary’s at Shawsheen (10)
SATURDAY
Baseball
Malden at Medford (4)
Rockport at Lynnfield (10)
St. John’s at Walpole (TBA)
Boys Lacrosse
Beverly at Lexington (TBA)
Marblehead at Lexington TBA)
Peabody at Merrimack (8)
St. John’s at TBA (TBA)
Girls Lacrosse
Fenwick at Newburyport (11)
Sailing
Marblehead, St. John’s at O’Day Qualifying (at Pleon, 9)
Softball
Billerica at Medford (10)
Swampscott at Arl. Cat. (10)
Westford Acad. at St. Mary’s (10)
Track
Medford at Somerville (10)
NEC relays (at Somerville, 10)