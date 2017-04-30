High school schedule

April 30, 2017
TODAY
Baseball
Beverly at Salem (4:30)
Classical at Gloucester (4)
English at Saugus (4)
Everett at Medford (4)
Fenwick at Williams (3:30)
Malden at Winthrop (4)
Marblehead at Danvers (6:30)
Peabody at Somerville (4)
Revere at Swampscott (4)
Spellman at St. Mary’s (4)
St. John’s at Malden Catholic (4)
Boys Lacrosse
Danvers at Beverly (4)
Gloucester at Medford (4:30)
Lynn at Saugus (4)
Lynnfield at Georgetown (4)
Revere at Malden (4:30)
St. Mary’s at Fenwick (4)
Swampscott at Salem (4)
Whittier at Mystic Valley (4:15)
Winthrop at Everertt (4)
Boys Tennis
Austin Prep at Fenwick (3:30)
Danvers at Marblehead (4)
Gloucester at Classical (4:30)
Lynnfield at Pentucket (3:30)
Malden at Everett (4)
Malden Catholic at St. John’s (4)
Salem at Beverly (4:30)
Salem at Beverly (4)
Swampscott at Revere (4)
Girls Lacrosse
Beverly at Salem (7)
Fenwick at St. Mary’s (4)
Gloucester at Malden (6)
Marblehead at Concord-Carlisle (4)
Matignon at Winthrop (4)
Newburyport at Danvers (4)
Peabody at Methuen (4)
Salem at Beverly (4)
Wakefield at Revere (4)
Girls Tennis
Beverly at Salem (4)
Classical at Gloucester (4)
English at Saugus (4)
Everett at Malden (4)
Fenwick at Austin Prep (3:30)
Marblehead at Danvers (4:30)
Peabody at Somerville (4)
Pentucket at Lynnfield (3:30)
Revere at Swampscott (4)
Williams at St. Mary’s (3:30)
Softball
Danvers at Marblehead (4)
Gloucester at Classical (4)
Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (3:45)
Medford at Everett (4)
Mystic Valley at Gr. Lawrence (4)
Salem at Beverly (4)
Saugus at English (7)
Somerville at Peabody (4:30)
St. Mary’s at Spellman (3:30/5:30)
Swampscott at Revere (4)
Williams at Fenwick (3:30)
Winthrop at Malden (4)
Volleyball
KIPP at Foxborough (4)
St. John’s at Xaverian (5)
Winchester at Malden (5)
TUESDAY
Baseball
Chelsea at Mystic Valley (4)
Manchester at Lynnfield (3:45)
Medford at Swampscott (4)
Minuteman at Tech (4)
Salem Acad. at KIPP (4)
Boys Lacrosse
Lowell Cath. at Malden (5:30)
Marblehead at Peabody (5:30)
Saugus at Matignon (5:45)
St. John’s at BC High (5:30)
Boys Tennis
Danvers at Somerville (5)
St. John’s at Newton North (4)
Swampscott at Medford (4)
Winthrop at Malden (4)
Girls Lacrosse
Danvers at Swampscott (7:30)
Medford at Winthrop (4)
Medford at Winthrop (4)
Girls Tennis
Malden at Winthrop (4)
Medford at Swampscott (4)
Peabody at Saugus (4)
Rockport at Lynnfield (3:30)
Somerville at Danvers (4)
Golf
Braintree at Saugus (4)
Sailing
Pingree at Winthrop (4:30)
Softball
Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (resumption of rained-out game, 4)
English at Swampscott (4)
Malden at Beverly (4)
Salem Acad. at KIPP (4)
Saugus at Danvers (4)
Track
Arlington Cath. at Fenwick (3:30)
BC High at Malden Cath. (4:30)
Mystic Valley/Whittier at Chelsea (4)
St. John’s at Cath. Mem. (4)
St. Mary’s at Cristo Rey/Marian (3:30)
Tech at Essex Tech (4)
Volleyball
Somerville at Malden (5)