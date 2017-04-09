Sports

High School Schedule

April 9, 2017

TODAY

Baseball

BC High at St. John’s (4)

Beverly at Winthrop (4:30)

Danvers at Salem (4)

English at Malden (4:15)

Everett at Saugus (4)

Fenwick at Spellman (3:30)

Lynn Tech at Mystic Valley (4:15)

Malden Catholic at Stoneham (4)

Marblehead at Swampscott (4)

Medford at Gloucester (4)

Somerville at Classical (4)

Boys Lacrosse

Arlington Cath. at Fenwick (4)

Everett at Saugus (4:30)

Lowell at Gloucester (5)

Nashoba at Mystic Valley (4:15)

Revere at Lynn (4)

Salem at Malden (5:30)

St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (3:30)

Wayland at Beverly (4)

Boys Tennis

BC High at St. John’s (4)

Classical at Somerville (4)

Ham-Wenham at Lynnfield (3:30)

Malden at English (4)

Marian at Fenwick (3:30)

Medford at Gloucester (4:30)

Salem at Danvers (4)

St. Mary’s at Lowell Cath. (3:30)

Swampscott at Marblehead (4)

Winthrop at Beverly (4)

Girls Lacrosse

Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (7)

Danvers at Ipswich (4:30)

Fenwick at Arlington Cath. (4)

Malden at No. Reading (4)

Saugus at Medford (4)

Swampscott at Revere (5:30)

Girls Tennis

Beverly at Winthrop (4)

Danvers at Salem (4)

English at Malden (4)

Everett at Saugus (40

Fenwick at Marian (3:30)

Gloucester at Medford (4:30)

Lowell Cath. at St. Mary’s (3:30)

Lynnfield at Ham-Wenham (3:30)

Marblehead at Swampscott (4)

Revere at Peabody (4)

Somerville at Classical (4)

Softball

Classical at Somerville (4)

Gloucester at Medford (4)

Lynnfield at Triton (3:45)

Malden at English (4)

Peabody at Revere (4)

Salem at Danvers (4)

Saugus at Everett (4)

Spellman at Fenwick (3:30)

St. Mary’s at Matignon (3:30)

Swampscott at Marblehead (4)

Winthrop at Beverly (4:30)

Track

Beverly at Peabody (4)

Classical vs. Swampscott (at Peabody, 3)

Gloucester at Salem (4)

Medford at Salem (4)

Volleyball

Medfield at St. John’s (5)

Pope John at Malden (5)

TUESDAY

Baseball

Triton at Lynnfield (3:45)

Boys Lacrosse

BC High at Malden Catholic (5:45)

Gloucester at Danvers (5:15)

Lowell Cath. at Medford (4)

Lynnfield at Newburyport (4)

Peabody at Marblehead (4)

Xaverian at St. John’s (7:30)

Boys Tennis

Malden Catholic at Cath. Mem. (4)

Marblehead at St. John’s (4)

Salem at Winthrop (4)

Girls Lacrosse

Lowell Cath. at Mystic Valley (6:15)

Lynnfield at Newburyport (4)

Peabody at Beverly (4)

Softball

Shawsheen at Fenwick (4)

Tech at Chelsea (4)

Track

Fenwick at Austin Prep (3:30)

Malden Catholic at Xaverian (4)

St. John’s at BC High (4)

Whittier at Tech (4)

Volleyball

Malden at Lowell Catholic (5)

Xaverian at St. John’s (5)

Steve KrauseSports