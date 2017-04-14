Gilmartin dazzles as Tanners down Saugus

April 14, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY OWEN O’ROURKE

Peabody’s Nick Palma celebrates a double en route to a 7-2 win.

By HAROLD RIVERA

PEABODY — Peabody pitcher Joe Gilmartin made his first varsity start on Friday afternoon against Saugus. If Gilmartin’s performance was any indication of what the sophomore has in store, the Tanners have found a gem.

Gilmartin tossed seven strong innings and struck out nine Saugus batters en route to a 7-2 win for Peabody over the visiting Sachems at John E. Bezemes Diamond.

Tanners coach Mark Bettencourt said the most impressive part of Gilmartin’s winning effort was his ability to stay ahead of batters in the count.

“We preached before the game about trying to get an early lead to let him (Gilmartin) breathe a little bit,” Bettencourt said. “We wanted to let him enjoy the moment. The big thing today was he was ahead of 22 out of 27 hitters. First pitch strikes, that puts batters in a position where they have to guess on the second pitch.”

The lone blemish of Gilmartin’s performance was a 2-RBI triple that he allowed to Saugus’ Pat MacDonald, which brought home Nick Dascoli and Steve Ruggiero. Dascoli reached base on an infield throwing error and Ruggiero followed with a walk. By then the Tanners were already leading comfortably, 7-2, but Bettencourt still made a visit to the mound to check on his starting pitcher.

How did Gilmartin respond? The sophomore struck out the final three batters of the game, all looking, to put an exclamation point on his first varsity victory.

“That makes you feel pretty good as a coach when you make a trip to the mound and you get results like that,” Bettencourt joked.

Bettencourt added, “He (Gilmartin) wasn’t walking people, he was making them earn their way on base. He threw strikes and our defense made some pretty nice plays behind him.”

The Tanners took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Anthony Iannuzzi’s RBI double scored the first run of the game to make it 1-0 Peabody. Iannuzzi then came around to score, three batters later, on a balk committed by Saugus starting pitcher Todd Tringale.

Peabody added three more in the bottom of the third, when the Tanners pounced on Saugus miscues to take a 5-0 advantage.

Nick Palma led off the frame with a double to right-center. Chris Gillen followed suit with a double of his own, scoring Palma to put Peabody ahead, 3-0. Jake Zeuli kept the rally alive with a single. As Zeuli attempted to steal second base, a throwing error brought Gillen home for a 4-0 edge. After another bad Saugus throw on an infield grounder, the Sachems found themselves down 5-0.

“It all starts with defense,” Saugus coach Joe Luis said. “Other than our mistakes, we made some nice plays. That’s what we’ll continue to work on.”

Luis said if the Sachems avoided their errors, the game could’ve been a one- or two-run contest instead of a 7-2 final.

“It could’ve been even closer,” Luis said. “It might’ve been 3-2, or 2-1. That means it’s less batters for them that get up. They don’t see our pitchers as much. Instead of them batting 30 guys, 20 or 24 of them get up to bat.”

Peabody added a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth when Gilmartin doubled to score Jake Doherty and Eric DeMayo, giving the Tanners a 7-0 lead before Saugus scored twice in the seventh.

“It’s good that we finished with those two runs,” Luis said. “Hopefully that leads into the next game.”

Saugus falls to 0-3 and hosts Beverly on Monday morning (10 a.m.).

Peabody stays undefeated at 3-0 and hosts Revere on Saturday morning (10 a.m.).

Through the first three games of the season, the Tanners have shown a business-like mentality as they aim to reach the state tournament. That approach has impressed Bettencourt.

“That’s the attitude we’re trying to take,” Bettencourt said. “We want to win our league and our Memorial Day tournament, but we’re also looking to move past that. Those are goals we’ve always had but we’re trying to make them part of what we expect, not what we’re shooting for. Our biggest focus is on playing in June.”