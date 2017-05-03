Fenwick’s Furtado dominates St. Mary’s

May 3, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY OWEN O’ROURKE

Nick Fowler of Bishop Fenwick getting ready to catch a ball in left field against St. Mary’s.



By MIKE ALONGI

PEABODY — Dave Furtado was lights-out on the mound for Bishop Fenwick Wednesday, leading the Crusaders to a 4-0 win over Catholic Central League rival St. Mary’s at home.

Furtado pitched a complete-game three-hitter and was in complete control throughout, throwing only 75 pitches and retiring 14 of the last 15 batters he faced including a streak of 11 in a row at one point.

“It was his game today and he wasn’t coming out,” said Fenwick coach Kevin Canty Jr. “When he has all three pitches working like he did today, which he usually does, he’s really tough. His changeup was great today and he was really using it well as an out pitch.”

The big hit for Fenwick came from centerfielder Jimmy Moore, who broke the game open with a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning. Angelo McCullough knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly as well.

It wasn’t a bad day on the mound for St. Mary’s pitcher Kordell Henriquez either, despite being responsible for Fenwick’s four runs. Henriquez only gave up four hits in four-plus innings of work, but he loaded up the bases in the bottom of the sixth before he was pulled for reliever Tommy Cash.

“We really only gave up one big hit, other than that I didn’t have a problem with our defense or pitching,” said Spartan coach Derek Dana. “Our compete level at the plate wasn’t nearly what it needed to be, but their guy (Furtado) was outstanding. We didn’t have many strong at-bats, but you’ve got to move on and get back at it the next game.”

The bottom of the sixth started with a big double from catcher Ethan Belt, who then advanced to third on a fielder’s choice from left fielder Nick Fowler. Fowler ended up safe at first on the play, then right fielder Cam Eon walked to load the bases and end Henriquez’s day with the score at 1-0 Fenwick.

The first batter that Cash faced was Moore, who at the time was 0-for-2. Moore worked a full count, then got a fastball about letter-high and drove it into the left-centerfield gap over everyone’s heads to clear the bases and give Fenwick breathing room with a 4-0 lead.

“He’s been struggling a bit the last few games, but I talked to him before the at-bat and told him that he was the guy I wanted in there in that situation,” said Canty. “He’s our No. 3 hitter, that’s what we want him to do, and he came through for us big today.”

From there, Furtado came back out for the top of the seventh and cruised through a 1-2-3 inning to walk away with the win.

Canty hopes that the solid performance will kick off a run of good play after a slow start for the Crusaders (4-3), who have played four games in the last five days.

“That’s the hope,” Canty said. “We have the pitching and the depth to do a lot of things and play a bunch of games in a row if we have to, and we’re ready for it. We just need to keep up this level of play because we have a tough second half of the season coming up.

Fenwick will play again on Friday when the Crusaders take the road at Cardinal Spellman. St. Mary’s (7-2) has a game against Matignon this afternoon.