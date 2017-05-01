Fenwick battles its way past St. Mary’s

May 1, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Chris Terry (left) of Fenwick and Dante Maribito of St. Mary’s each scored a goal in Monday’s game.

By HAROLD RIVERA

PEABODY — When Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary’s meet, it’s usually an intense battle regardless of the sport. Monday’s boys lacrosse game between the Crusaders and the Spartans at Fenwick proved that to be true.

The Spartans scored the first goal of the afternoon but played catch-up the rest of the game, as the Crusaders inched their way to a 9-8 victory.

“This is going to be a battle for the next couple years, especially with (coach) Josh (Field) at St. Mary’s,” Fenwick coach Steve Driscoll said. “He’s built a great team. It’s always nice with the Fenwick-St. Mary’s rivalry to get a win over them.”

St. Mary’s got off to a 1-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Nick Napolitano found the back of the net with 6:15 remaining. Fenwick answered with a trio of scores, two from Brian Harrington, to carry a 3-1 lead at the end of the first.

“Our big goal this year is to play fast,” Driscoll said. “We’re a young team. We have 18 underclassmen, so we’re trying to use our athleticism instead of our skill right now. We’re building that skill but the more athleticism we can use, the better.”

Alec Matho got the Spartans back on the board in the opening minute of the second quarter, making it a one-goal deficit at 3-2. Fenwick answered quickly when Harrington notched his third goal of the contest 40 seconds later for the 4-2 edge.

“Brian’s a special player,” Driscoll said. “He’s only a sophomore. We expect him to get some points on offense. Today they were locking him off and Brian was still able to get some points. He’s going to be a special player for the next couple years here.”

Fenwick led 5-3 at the half after Nick Muzi of the Crusaders swapped goals with St. Mary’s Dante Maribito.

Chris Terry padded the Fenwick advantage at 6-3 with 10:32 left in the third quarter, but St. Mary’s clawed back in. Napolitano and Andrew Kreamer found the back of the net, slimming the deficit down to a goal at 6-5.

“I felt that when we controlled the ball and moved it, that’s when we produced offense,” St. Mary’s coach Josh Field said. “I think that’s a good learning experience for us. We don’t have to force it or rush anything. When we did that, we started to put goals in net and keep the ball on our side of the field.”

Chris Talbot added a score to put Fenwick ahead 7-5 after three quarters of play.

Napolitano’s third goal of the afternoon made it a one-score game, again, with 8:17 left to play. In accordance with the theme of Monday’s game, Fenwick answered quickly.

“It’s the type of game it was,” Field said. “You can’t get down if they score a goal.”

This time it was Derek DelVecchio who provided the rapid response for Fenwick. DelVecchio’s goal gave the Crusaders much needed breathing room at 8-6 with 7:19 remaining.

Kreamer and Fenwick’s John Cataldo traded scores within the next three minutes, making it a 9-7 game with 3:23 left in the fourth.

Matho scored his second goal of the game with 1:38 on the clock to make things interesting in the final minute at 9-8, but Fenwick held on for the win.

“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, what matters is how we improve as a team,” Field said. “I think we’re making those strides.”

Both teams are back on the field on Wednesday, when Fenwick (6-6) visits Arlington Catholic and St. Mary’s (5-6) hosts Austin Prep.