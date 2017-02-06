Classical takes Lynn City Swim title

February 6, 2017

PHOTO BY BOB ROCHE

Classical senior captain Eli Bakas dives through a hoop in pre-race festivities.

By STEVE KRAUSE

LYNN — The winner, and five-time champion … Lynn Classical.

The Rams captured the 49th annual Lynn City Swim Meet — an event created back in 1969 by Peter Sawin, who is considered the father of Lynn swimming.

Sawin’s daughter, Kimberly Staples, was on hand at the Lynn Tech natatorium named for her father to mark what would have been his 80th birthday (he died 15 years ago). She presented members of each team with a commemorative towel marking the occasion.

The meet, which begins amid much pageantry, gets all 100 swimmers in the city’s public high school system together at the Tech pool. Prior to the meet, representatives of Classical, English and Tech pour water dyed the colors of their respective schools in the pool. Then, seniors from all three teams dive through a hoop to get the meet underway.

These are all rituals, said Classical assistant coach and master of ceremonies Charlie Rowe, that were created by Sawin. And, said Rowe, Sawin specifically requested that the meet, and the pre-swim rituals, be carried on after his death.

“It’s nice to see how much love there is for this sport in the City of Lynn, and the sportsmanship too,” said Classical coach Denise Silva, referring to an overflow crowd in the natatorium bleachers.

She and her staff, which, besides Rowe, consists of Rowe’s daughter Kay, got their customary dunk in the pool after the winners were announced.

Classical outscored English, 164-120, with Tech third with 37 points.

“It’s still been a great season,” said Tech coach Brad Tilley, whose season ended Saturday. “Congratulations to Classical.

“We had a lot of young kids this year, but they all improved. We’ll be right back up there in a year or two.”

“We had a lot of new kids on the team this year,” said English’s Lisa Trahant. “We had a great season. All of our swimmers improved from the beginning of the season until now.

Trahant said it’s always impressive how quickly the swimmers from all three school bond over the course of the season.

“My daughter (Emma) knows a lot of the Classical swimmers from the other sports they play, so I am happy for them. And for Denise.”

The top three finishers in each event were:

200-yard medley relay: Classical (Harrison Seitz, Eric Macorri, Rachel Brennan and Alex Pedro), 2 minutes, 03.53 seconds; English (Caroline Zuffante, Dax Billingsley, Peter Phelan and Hannah Trahant), 2:12.42; and English (Shanel Turransky, Devin Curley, Amanda Fabrizio and Kylie Moorehouse, 1:13.53).

200 freestyle: Jacob Lang, Classical (2:09.91); Carly Mendonca, Classical (2:12.29); Emma Trahant, English (2:28.80); 200 IM: Eric Macorri, Classical (2:12.82); Peter Phelan, English (2:25.20); Rachel Brennan, Classical (2:33.57); 50 free: Alex Pedro, Classical (26.06); Elias Bakas, Classical (27.29); Kylie Moorehouse, English (30.29).

Also, one-meter diving: Sarah Sirois, Classical, 270.69; Alex Pedro, Classical (221.25); Hannah Trahant, English (182.95)

100 butterfly: Carly Mendonca, Classical (1:06.32); Peter Phelan, English (1:11.09); Rachel Brennan, Classical (1:11.09); 100 free: Harrison Seitz, Classical (59.03); Elias Bakas, Classical (1:03.31); Emma Trahant, English (1:04.25).

Also, 500 free: Jacob Lang, Classical (5:42.82); Caroline Zuffante, English (6:02.07); Alaina Gridley, Classical (7:03.78); 200 free relay: Classical (Alex Pedro, Harrison Seitz, Eric Macorri, Jacob Lang),1:46.58; Classical (Carly Mendonca, Gabriela Marquez, John Otalvaro, Elias Bakas, 1:57.20); English (Kylie Moorehouse, Emma Trahant, Hannah Trahant, Shanel Turransky, 1:59.71).

Also, 100 backstroke: Caroline Zuffante, English (1:12.45); Harrison Seitz, Classical (1:15.53); Shanel Turransky, English (117.58); 100 breaststroke: Eric Macorri, Classical (1:14.18); Devin Curley, English (1:36.45); Alaina Gridley, Classical (1:29.17).

Also: 400 free relay: Classical (Carly Mendonca, Rachel Brennan, Noah Corbishley, Jacob Lang), English (Kylie Moorehouse, Caroline Zuffante, Emma Trahant, Peter Phelan); English (Amanda Fabrizio, Daria Fabrizio, Erik Whittier, Shane Carino).