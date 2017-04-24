Classical bests Peabody with late rally

April 24, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Alaina Gridley and the Rams remain undefeated at 5-0 this season.

By STEVE KRAUSE

LYNN — If Monday’s Classical-Peabody softball game at Breed had been played in June, it would have been judged an instant classic.

But it’s positioning in April shouldn’t stop it from being seen as a very scintillating game.

Classical (5-0) won it, 2-1, with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. But both teams played the game as if their tournament lives depended on it.

“This is the type of game that can set you up, positively, for what could be a very tough week of games,” said Classical coach Erica Richard, noting that — weather permitting — the Rams have Revere Wednesday and Saugus Thursday. “Everybody played well.”

The game featured fantastic pitching, with Classical’s Tori Adams striking out 10 while Peabody’s Tianna Dawe fanned six.

However, Dawe set Classical down in order until there were two outs in the fourth, when Alaina Gridley’s twisting fly ball to right rolled all the way to a fence for a triple.

Gridley would play a major role in Classical’s winning rally in the sixth. However, to get there, the Rams had to sweat through a couple of dicey innings as the Tanners tried mightily to win their third game of the season (Peabody is now 2-4).

And when they scored in the sixth to take a 1-0 lead, you had the feeling that the Rams, who hit a lot of “at-ems” during the game, would end the day snakebitten.

With one out in the sixth, Kristina Rossignol singled to center field and took second on a wild pitch. Adams was able to get Alyssa Alperen on strikes, but Dawe reached on an infield single.

Next up was Kaitlin Thibodeau-Corey, who scorched a line drive that bounced in and out of Adams’ glove before she even knew it. The hit got Rossignol home, and moved Dawe all the way to third. However, Adams escaped further damage by getting Lexie Zammer on a called third strike.

That set the stage for the bottom of the inning. Rebecca Walker led off with an infield single, but when Adams tried to bunt her to second, she instead popped it to Dawe on the mound.

After Walker went to second on a passed ball, Gridley, who had already hit a triple, hit the same kind of a ball to the same spot in right. It twisted away from Kelsey Blake in right. Gridley ended up on second, and Walker scored the tying run.

With catcher Meghan Leavitt at bat, Gridley was able to take third on a wild pitch. Leavitt then turned on one, hitting it deep to left, scoring Gridley with the go-ahead run.

“What a day Alaina had,” said Richard. “She broke up the no-hitter with her triple, and then she knocked in the tying run with the double.

“And of course, Meghan too. She’d already hit the ball hard twice today (both fly balls to right).”

Peabody assistant Vin Grifoni, subbing for ailing Butch Melanaphy, was duly impressed with the Rams.

“First, it was an awesome game,” he said. “Classical is a very good team, and they do a lot of things well.

“And it’s the little things they did so well, too,” he said. “The girl who hit the sacrifice fly (Leavitt) … she didn’t have to be told what to do. She knew the situation, and she was trying to get the ball in the air. You could see it.

“I have to give a lot of credit to their coaching staff,” said Grifoni. “We always have good games down here. It’s a really good rivalry, but a nice rivalry. This is what high school sport are all about.”