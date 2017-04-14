Burt joins five teammates at US selection camp

April 14, 2017

FILE PHOTO

Boston College rising senior Katie Burt is one of six Eagles who will attend the U.S. National Team Selection camp.

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Six members of Boston College’s 2017-18 women’s hockey team will attend U.S. National Team Selection camp, which will be held April 30 through May 4 at Florida Hospital Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla., suburb of Tampa. USA Hockey will use the camp to select the base of players for the 2018 Olympic team.

Rising seniors Katie Burt, Kali Flanagan and Megan Keller will be joined by rising junior Makenna Newkirk, rising sophomore Caitrin Lonergan and incoming freshman Cayla Barnes at the selection camp.

Additionally, five Boston College alumni have been invited to the camp: Alex Carpenter ’16, Emily Pfalzer ’15, Haley Skarupa ’16, Kelli Stack ’11 and Dana Trivigno ’16.

Boston College will have 11 of the 42 players selected to attend the camp.

The camp, which will consist of daily practices, off-ice testing, and three intra-squad scrimmages, will be used to determine the U.S. Women’s National Team roster that will train together and participate in various competitions in the build-up to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

USA Hockey will unveil the players selected to the U.S. Women’s National Team at the conclusion of the camp on May 5. The selected players will remain in Tampa for additional training through May 8.

Burt is one of six goaltenders invited to the camp, while Barnes, Flanagan and Keller are among the 12 defensemen called in. A total of 24 forwards were selected, including Lonergan and Newkirk.

There are 15 college players invited to the Selection Camp, and three high school players – including Barnes – being brought in.

Stack is a two-time Olympian (2010, 2014), while Carpenter was a member of the 2014 Olympic Team.

USAHockey.com will have full coverage of the camp, including the announcement of the 2017-18 U.S. National Team on May 5.