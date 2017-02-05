Boys Hockey: Olivieri logs 100th point

February 5, 2017

ITEM FILE PHOTO

Swampscott captain Louis Olivieri logged his 100th career point Saturday against Revere.

By SCOT COOPER

The Swampscott boys hockey team exploded for nine goals Saturday in Revere, including two goals and two assists for senior center Louis Olivieri in the 9-1 victory. The second goal, the final score of the night, was the 100th point of Olivieri’s career.

The Patriots’ Mike Goroshko broke Dan Johnson’s shutout bid late in the third period.

“It feels great to get 100, especially in a win,” Olivieri said.

Earlier this season, Olivieri assisted on Mike Johnson’s 100th career point, and Saturday Johnson returned the favor. Andrew Dove also had an assist on the play.

“We had a good start, and we didn’t have that the last two games,” Big Blue coach Gino Faia said.

“We were just overmatched tonight, plain and simple,” Patriots coach Joe Ciccarello said.

Steve Santanello also scored a pair for the winners, defenseman Jack Poska had three assists.

St. Mary’s 6, Smithfield, R.I. 3

St. Mary’s senior captain Dante Maribito was unable to play in the bulk of the Spartans’ games in January, but now the forward is back on the ice and making his presence felt.

Saturday night at Connery Rink the Spartans scored two goals in each period to roll past the Sentinels. St. Mary’s got a pair from Maribito and two from Anthony Bono. Both players also had an assist for three-point games. Colin Reddy and Mike Zampanti each scored a goal and had two assists.

“It was a good game. It was 2-2 after the first period, we got two in the second and were able to pull away,” Spartans coach Mark Lee said.

The Spartans hit the ice next on Wednesday night at home against Matignon.

Winthrop 5, Saugus 2

The Vikings got five goals from five different players to top Saugus Saturday afternoon at Larsen Rink. Winthrop got out of the gate quickly, and that was the key to the win, coach Dale Dunbar said.

“We got up 3-0 and kept pressing after that and didn’t give away our advantage,” Dunbar said.

Charlie Page had a goal and an assist, and the Vikings also got goals from Sam Yarrow, Henry Brooks and Brian Chalmers. Brendan Patterson and Ian Worthley scored goals for Saugus.

With the win Winthrop improves to 12-1-2 on the season. The Sachems are searching for three more points to lock up a tournament berth.

Marblehead 7, Beverly 0

Braden Haley found the back of the net just four minutes into the game, and the Magicians didn’t look back from there. James McCarthy added two goals and an assist, and Haley added his second goal late in the game.

Drew Cioffi, Sam Cioffi and Dan Kagan also scored goals for Marblehead.

Fenwick 3, No. Middlesex 3

The Crusaders held a 3-2 lead late in the third, but let a point slip away as North Middlesex scored the equalizer late in the period.

Jimmy Moore, Simon Vinci and Rob Murphy all scored for Fenwick.

Danvers 7, Peabody 2

Tommy Mento logged a hat trick for Danvers as the Falcons celebrated senior night by punching their ticket to the postseason.