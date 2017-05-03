Baseball Roundup: Classical cruises past Malden

May 3, 2017

Sean Devin and the Rams cruised past Malden for their 11th win of the season.

By MIKE ALONGI and KATIE MORRISON

The Classical baseball team exploded for 17 hits in a 19-3 win over Malden Wednesday on the road in five innings.

A.J. Luciano went 3-for-4, driving in four runs and scoring two more. Sean Devin went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles and a RBI, and Tyler Way went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI.

On the mound, Brett Bucklin improved to 4-0, tossing five innings and fanning eight, allowing one walk, five hits and three earned runs.

The Rams (11-0), who clinched a playoff spot with their 10th win earlier this week, are back in action Monday against Medford.

English 1, Revere 0

The Bulldogs (4-7) received an outstanding performance on the mound from pitcher Devin Curley, who threw seven innings and fanned nine. Briston Maynard was responsible for the lone English run with an RBI fielder’s choice in the third inning.

The Bulldogs’ game against Classical, scheduled for Friday, has already been postponed in advance of a storm that has been forecast. It slated to be played Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. at Fraser Field.

Swampscott 19, Everett 3

It was a tight game for five innings despite the final score. Tied at 3-3, Swampscott added two runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead, and exploded in the sixth for 14 runs.

Luke Marshall pitched well on short rest, going five innings and allowing two earned runs and striking out seven.

Offensively, there were many highlights. A.J. Venuti went 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored. Ryan Graciale went 2-for-4 with four RBI and a big double. Dylan January went 2-for-4 with a walk, run scored and RBI. Graham Inzana went 2-for-3, and Cam Thompson went 2-for-4 with a bases-clearing double to break the game open.

Saugus 5, Medford 3

Todd Tringale tossed a one-hitter through six innings and Justin Horvath came in for the save with a 1-2-3 seventh inning to help improve the Sachems to 4-7 on the year. On the offensive end, Steve Pettenati and Jimmy Alcott each went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Saugus will take on Somerville on Monday.

Marblehead 16, Winthrop 3

Beau Dana only needed to go four innings on the mound to get the win for the Magicians, who scored five runs in the first inning and five more in the second to take a huge early lead. Dana struck out eight batters and allowed just one hit. Joe Ferrucci was one of the hitters responsible for the lead, knocking a bases-clearing triple in the first.

Marblehead (7-3) plays against Peabody on Monday.

BC High 2, St. John’s Prep 1

Casey Bussone was the tough-luck loser on the mound for St. John’s Prep (9-4, 4-3 Catholic Conference), allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings.

Chris Francoeur knocked in the Prep’s lone run with a RBI double.

The Eagles now have a week off, and their game against Swampscott, scheduled for Friday, has been pushed back to May 13 at 6:30 p.m. due to the weather.