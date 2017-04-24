Barnard pitches Rams past Tanners

April 24, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY KATIE MORRISON

David Barnard and the Rams remain undefeated at 7-0 this season.

By ANNE MARIE TOBIN

PEABODY — It may have been only the seventh game of the season, but yesterday’s baseball game between Peabody and Lynn Classical at Bezemes Diamond had big implications for both teams.

In the end Classical (7-0) lived up to the pressure as Peabody (5-2) dropped its second straight game, 5-3.

“It was an awesome game, we know that every game with Peabody is going to be a good game, and this was a big stage for both teams that have gotten off to great starts,” Classical coach Mike Zukowski said. “We got some big hits, we were patient, we stuck with our game plan and our starter David Barnard, who is only a sophomore, stepped up big time for us. Having a two-game lead in the conference at this point in the season is huge for us.”

Barnard held Peabody to just one hit over the first four innings (seven in all), gave up a single earned run and knocked in the Rams’ third run of the game with a one-out single in the top of the seventh to keep the Rams’ game-winning rally alive.

Trailing 2-0, Peabody staged a two-out rally to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn’t come up with timely hits when it had runners in scoring position in the final two innings.

“It felt like the Everett game all over again when we just could not get a hit when we needed to,” Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt said. “Having said that, their kid pitched very well and that is a good team, but we handed them the game. We knew coming into the game that this game had huge implications for us, and, we had to win this game. We laid an egg at the worst possible time.”

Peabody’s struggles started in the first inning. A throwing error on a double play ball opened the door for the Rams. Peabody started Pat Maguire got ahead of Herbie Newton (0-2), but missed location on the next pitch, and Newton went to town with a ripped double to score Barnard. Andrew Moccia singled home Newton to make it 2-0.

Maguire settled down and scattered two hits and three harmless walks over the next five innings.

The Tanners finally gave Maguire some run support in the bottom of the inning.

Dylan DiFillipo beat out a bunt single, got to second on a throwing error and scored on a single up the middle by Anthony Iannuzzi. Jake Gustin singled, moving Iannuzzi to second. Iannuzzi scored on a single by Chris Gillen, but the rally ended when Gustin was thrown out at third.

Barnard came up clutch in the bottom of the sixth. With Jake Zeuli on third with one out, Barnard struck out Eric DeMayo, then got Vincent Orlando on a soft grounder back to the mound to escape.

Classical put the game away with three unearned runs in the top of the seventh.

Christian Burt reached second on an infield error and scored on Barnard’s single to left. Newton lined a double to left, giving the Rams runners at second and third with one out. After Moccia grounded out, Sean Devlin hit a blooper that dropped in when Gustin (shortstop) called for the ball only to collide with Iannuzzi (left fielder) with Barnard and Newton scoring to make it 5-2.

Peabody made it a two-run game in the bottom of the inning when Gustin hit a long double to right to bring home Jake Irvine (single), but once again, Barnard rose to the occasion. He struck out Gillen, then had a little help from Moccia at short, who made the defensive play of the game with a diving catch of a hard line drive off the bat of Zeuli to snuff out the Tanners’ rally.

“That was just a big play from one of our senior captains who wants the ball hit to him, he wants to be in the position to make the big play and he did,” Zukowski said. “If he doesn’t make that play, it’s a one-run game. That was one great way to end the game.”