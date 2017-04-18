Wayne Alarm: Car Fire Safety

April 18, 2017
Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.
- Pull over as quickly as it is safe to do so, be sure to use your signal as you make your way to a safe location off the road, such as a breakdown lane or rest stop.
- Once you have stopped, TURN OFF the engine.
- Get everyone out of the car. Never return to a burning car for anything.
- Move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning car and well away from traffic.
- Call 9-1-1.
How to prevent a car fire:
- Have your car serviced regularly by a professionally trained mechanic. If you spot leaks, your car is not running properly, get it checked. A well-maintained car is less likely to have a fire.
- If you must transport gasoline, transport only a small amount in a certified gas can that is sealed. Keep a window open for ventilation.
- Gas cans and propane cylinders should never be transported in the passenger compartment.
- Never park a car where flammables, such as grass, are touching the catalytic converter.
- Drive safely to avoid an accident.Know the danger signs
- Cracked or loose wiring or electrical problems, including a fuse that blows more than once
- Oil or uid leaks
- Oil cap not on securely
- Rapid changes in fuel or uid level, or enginetemperature
Most car fluids are flammable. Heat and electrical sparks plus leaking fluid are all it takes to start a car fire.
FACT:
Most crashes do NOT result in fire. In the event of any crash, call 9-1-1. If there is no sign of fire, wait for emergency assistance to help any injured individuals out of the car.
