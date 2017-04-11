Wayne Alarm: Reduce Fire Risks at Home

April 11, 2017

SAFETY TIP OF THE DAY

To reduce your risk of a home fire, implement these fire safety tips into your everyday life:

• Never leave a fire, an open flame or heated surfaces unattended (stoves, candles, space heaters, barbecues, electric plate, etc.).

• Pay attention while cooking to avoid a kitchen fire.

• Properly dispose of coals by letting them cool before tossing them in the garbage.

• Use surge protectors to avoid overloaded circuits.

• Clean and inspect fireplaces on a regular basis.

• Develop and practice a fire escape plan with your family.

