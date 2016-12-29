Wayne Alarm: Power Ourage Preperation

December 29, 2016

Power Outages

Living without power for a few hours is inconvenient, yet manageable. However, when electricity at your home is off for several days or weeks, having an emergency kit is essential. Here are some items that will keep your family safe and comfortable while roughing it in the dark:

• One gallon of water per person, per day.

• Non-perishable food items that are easy to prepare.

• Flashlights and extra batteries.

• A battery-powered or hand-crank radio.

• First-aid kit.

• Seven-day supply of medications, if applicable.

• Multi-purpose tools.

• Sanitation and personal hygiene items.

• Copies of personal documents and emergency contact information.

• Battery-powered cell-phone charger.

• Cash.

• Back-up power for life-sustaining equipment if necessary.

