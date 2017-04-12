Wayne Alarm: Mobile Security Apps

April 12, 2017

SAFETY TIP OF THE DAY: PROTECT YOUR MOBILE DEVICE SECURITY WITH APPS

With mobile apps making our lives easier, there has been a growth within the app industry to provide more protection to our lives simply by using our mobile devices. All of these apps are free and compatible with both Android and IOS.

NowSecure Mobile: We all know that companies and even sites such as Facebook can look through and collect our data. In order to protect yourself against unwanted online threats, download the NowSecure Mobile app. It monitors your phone’s operating system, network and other apps for security vulnerabilities, all while generating a code to protect your phone. Companion: Even if you don’t have the app downloaded, Companion is a great tool that allows your friends and family, (even your local police) see where you are when you are heading to a destination, with a simple invite. The most important aspect the app provides, however, is the 15 second alarm called Smart Trigger, which checks in to make sure you are safe and if by any chance you don’t respond within those 15 seconds, alerts your companions. Skycure: As the Internet continues to expand, public Wi-Fi has become a threat to personal information, one that experts say can easily be enacted. Skycure, however, is an app that performs tests on wireless networks so that there are no breaches and sends you notifications on any cyber attacks you might encounter. It is advanced enough to keep track of the locations of those networks so it can prevent them from hurting apps on your mobile device or the devices of other people using the app. Lookout: This is an all-around security app, which allows you to find a lost or misplaced phone and backup data. Lookout also warns you about other security risks: notifies you about how to improve your phone’s security settings, tells you which apps are tracking your phone or revealing your location, and uses machine intelligence to detect threats.

5. Webroot SecureWeb: Although it’s more compatible with IOS 4.3 or later, Webroot SecureWeb is a great mobile browser that uses URL filtering to protect users from malicious websites. It automatically syncs with the company’s URL reputation database for protection and, search results are made to note safe and risky sites.