Wayne Alarm: Protect Yourself from Identity Theft

February 3, 2017

Identity theft is on the rise, and you may not even know you’ve been victimized until you apply for a loan and find out that your credit has been ruined. One way to protect your identity is to shred your personal papers, including credit card offers, bank statements and bills. Shredders start at $20 at office supply stores. More-expensive models shred credit cards, CDs and multiple sheets of paper. Some even “micro-shred” documents for added security.

