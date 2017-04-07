Wayne Alarm: Deter Burglars

April 7, 2017

In a recent study of more than 400 convicted burglars, 83 percent of offenders said they would attempt to determine if an alarm was present before they would attempt a burglary. The same study found 60 percent of these burglars said they would seek an alternative target if an alarm was, in fact, present.

