Wayne Alarm: Dangers of Carbon Monoxide

April 20, 2017

SPONSORED BY WAYNE ALARM AND HONEYWELL

Home Security ranges from having a burglar system to proper smoke and carbon monoxide systems. Wayne Alarm system wants to make sure that people not only have the correct carbon monoxide alarms set up in their homes but that they are also informed about the dangers that it can create.

Once Carbon Monoxide(CO) is breathed in, it actually replaces the oxygen in your blood, killing cells & starving vital organs. One of the biggest problems with CO is that it has no taste, smell and as humans our bodily senses cannot detect it. Without sufficient CO detectors installed in your home, you place you and your family in very serious danger.

CO gets produced whenever a material in your home starts to burn. Particularly homes that have fuel-burning appliances or attached garages are apt to have more CO issues. Some of the more frequent sources in which CO gets produced in our homes is from:

Furnaces/boilers

Ovens/gas stoves

Motor Vehicles

Fireplaces

Clothes dryers

& much more

It is estimated that around 500 people each year in the US die from unintended CO exposure. The good news comes from the fact that carbon monoxide poisoning can be prevented with installing CO alarms in your home and having them professionally monitored by Wayne Alarm Systems.

For additional carbon monoxide safety information please feel free to contact Wayne Alarm by calling us at: 781-595-0000 or by visiting us online at www.waynealarm.com.

