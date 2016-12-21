Wayne Alarm: We Give Back

The holiday season is a time to give back to customers and the community. Wayne Alarm gives back every day of the year with charity events and through community support efforts. It has been a key foundation of our business to give thanks to our customers and provide authentic and great customer service, bringing safety and joy to everyone in our community. Christmas is the time to gather and celebrate what’s important in life, and this holiday season we are providing special promotions to our veterans and first responders.

Veterans

As part of our continued support to the United States Armed Forces, for residents of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Wayne Alarm is giving back by paying for your security system monitors while you are away on duty.

If you don’t have a security system setup yet, no worries. Give us a call and we will set you up with the best security system and monitor to keep your family safe and your home secure while you’re protecting us all. If you mention this post during your call, you’ll receive 25% off any of the new systems we have. Just supply us with a copy of your military orders stating serving time and deployment abroad.

First Responders

For our local first responders who are employed or live within the area of Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk and Nantucket County, Massachusetts, we want to say thank you by providing you with lots and lots of savings. A monitoring rate starting at $15.00 per month, up to $500 maximum and 50% off the installation on a monitored home security system.

If you, however, already have a security system, you can switch to Wayne Alarm Systems and take advantage today of our startup rate. This applies to any existing home security system, as well as any installations.

Offer only lasts until it is removed from our website, so let us show our gratitude today by calling us at: 781-595-0000 or visiting us online at: www.waynealarm.com.