July 10, 2017

Wayne Alarm Systems is a local company and is known around the community for taking care of our customers needs. Doesn’t that sound like a company you want protecting your house?

At Wayne Alarm, we love to think of ways to say thank you to our loyal customers. As a result, we have developed the Customer Referral Program. This program can benefit you, your family and friends, and anyone else who deserves the best security within their home and/or business.

The Customer Referral Program allows any already existing customer to refer anyone new to become a part of the growing Wayne Alarm family. Once you become a Wayne Alarm customer, our customer referral program is simple and easy to use.

Start by thinking of the people who could use a new security system and would benefit most from using Wayne Alarm Systems. New customers will have the same safety benefits as you. This includes systems for home and business security, thus including our systems such as Video Surveillance, Home Automation, Smart Devices and 24/7 Monitoring as well.

The next step, is to complete our Referral form and click submit.

Once you referred a friend to our program, your account will then be credited 2 months of free monitoring within 10 days after the complete security system is installed in the home or business of the person(s) you referred. This can save you anywhere from $32- $100 dollars a month. The best part of it yet, you can refer up to 4 people per year for the benefits!

Don’t wait any longer to jump on this opportunity! Visit us at Wayne Alarm or directly to the referral site