April 28, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

This piece of pottery — about the size of a hot plate — fetched $3,900 at auction.

SALEM — At an April 3 auction, a bidder put up $3,900 for this piece of Marblehead pottery, according to Witch City Consignment & Thrift co-owner Jenn Bayles. The bidder claimed that the piece could be worth upward of $10,000-20,000.

