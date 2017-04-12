Easter Dinner: Ham or lamb?

April 12, 2017

Ham with yams? Lamb with mint jam? Damn, some folks even serve Spam.

When the gang arrives for dinner on Easter Sunday, what will you be preparing? Ham or lamb? Most of us grew up eating ham (with scalloped potatoes and green bean casserole!) after the annual family egg hunt. But according to The New York Times and area butchers and chefs, lamb is fast becoming the favored entry.

So, which is it in your house? Ham? Lamb?

Wham bam, thank you ma’am and sir for participating in this informal poll.

