May 5, 2017

PHOTO BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States on Nov. 8 — well, early-morning Nov. 9.

It’s been almost six months since the election that shocked many Americans. And likely for some, the shock hasn’t worn off.

Tell us how you felt election night, and now. I was satisfied election night; I am satisfied now

I was satisfied election night; I am unsure now

I was satisfied election night; I am dissatisfied now

I was dissatisfied election night; I am dissatisfied now

I was dissatisfied election night; I am unsure now

I was dissatisfied election night; I am satisfied now

I was unsure election night; I am satisfied now

I was unsure election night; I am dissatisfied now

I was unsure election night; I am unsure now View Results