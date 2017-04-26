William P. Casey, 80

April 26, 2017

LYNN — William P. “Bill” Casey, 80,a life-long resident of Lynn, passed away in the NSMC – Salem Hospital on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Born in Lynn on December 29, 1936, he was the son of the late Christopher and Susan (Murray) Casey. Bill was raised and educated in Lynn and was a graduate and football player with St. Mary’s High School; graduating with the Class of 1954. He went on to graduate from Boston College in 1958, before finally completing his education with the New England School of Law in Boston in 1968.

Bill married his love, Helen C. O’Neil, in Belmont on August 13, 1966 before the couple settled into Lynn to begin their family. For over 32 years, Bill was employed with the Lynn District Court as the assistant Clerk Magistrate; retiring in 2000. Bill was a past member of the Essex County Bar Association as well as the Massachusetts Bar Association He was also an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed books written by Robert Ludlum. Bill also was a big sports fan and loved to watch football and baseball.

Bill leaves his wife of 50 years, Helen C. Casey of Lynn, his children; Maureen Hackman and her husband, Christopher of Farmington Hills, MI and Kevin Casey of Washington, DC, his sister, Anna Casey of Lynn, and his sister-in-law, Pauline Casey of Saugus as well as several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph D. Casey.

Service information: Funeral from the CUFFE-MCGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 Grove St. Lynnfield, MA 01940 at 10 a.m. Interment services will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours in the funeral home on Friday, April 28, 2017, from 4-8p.m. Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s High School, 35 Tremont St. Lynn, MA 01902. For online guestbook and directions, please visit:Cuffemcginn.com.