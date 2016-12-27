December 27, 2016

PEABODY — William E. Kaese, 73, of Peabody and formerly of Swampscott, died unexpectedly on Friday at his home.

Born in Lynn, he was the son of the late Edwin and Anne (Hendry) Kaese. He was raised and educated in Swampscott and was a graduate of Swampscott High School, Class of 1962. He lived in Peabody for the past 25 years.

Bill enjoyed playing sports in high school and was a member of the football team and track team as well. Following his high school graduation, Bill was employed as a machine shop operator for many companies in Lynn before he became disabled.

He is survived by his sister, Ellen and her husband David Patterson of Wakefield; his nephews, Dana Patterson of Wakefield and Dan Abbott of Winthrop, and is also survived by his grandniece and nephew, Shannon and Gavin Abbott of Winthrop. He was predeceased by his niece Deborah Abbott.

Service information: At this time there are no funeral services planned for Bill. Arrangements were made by the CONWAY, CAHILL-BRODEUR Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. Visit Ccbfuneral.com to sign online guest book.