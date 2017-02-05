William Ahearn, 86

February 5, 2017

PEABODY — William “Bill” Ahearn, age 86, of Peabody, passed away at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers, on Feb. 2, 2017. Son of the late William and Marie “Mary” (Desjardins) Ahearn, of Lynn. William was raised and educated in Lynn, where he graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1947. After high school, William enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. In 1952, while serving in Korea he was wounded in action and later awarded the Purple Heart. After an honorable discharge, William worked for a short time at Coca-Cola before becoming a U.S. Postal worker. William worked as a letter carrier for 25 years throughout the city of Salem, but was primarily assigned to the Witchcraft Heights area.

William married Muriel Millett of Salem. The couple resided in Salem for many years where they raised five children. He is survived by his children; Kathleen Garrett and her husband Bill, of Austin, Texas, Maureen Ahearn of Peabody, William Ahearn and his wife Maryanne of Salem, Dr. Karen Szczechowicz and her husband Scott of Middleton and Eileen Ahearn of North Reading. In addition, William had seven grandchildren; Billy, Ashton, Curtis, Katie, Scott, Shane and Kevin and, one great-grandchild, Kylie.

William was predeceased by two sisters, Kathleen “Kay” McMahon of Lynn and Eleanor Dion of Salem. He is survived by two brothers, Robert Ahearn of North Carolina and Donald Ahearn of Peabody.

William was passionate about sports. He loved golf and bowling, and was proud of the many trophies he won. He enjoyed playing cards, taking cruises, and was a huge fan of Boston Sports, especially the Red Sox.

Service information: Visiting hours will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, from 4-8 p.m., at MURPHY Funeral Home, 85 Federal St. (corner of North Street), Salem, MA 01970. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, 8 S. Common St., Lynn, MA 01902 at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. For additional information or online guestbook please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.