William A. Krol, 82

July 12, 2017

PEABODY — Mr. William A. “Red” Krol, age 82, of Peabody, formerly of Lynn, died Tuesday in the Kaplan Estates Assisted Living in Peabody. He was the husband of Sarah J. (Bartlett) Krol, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Born and raised in Lynn, he was the son of the late William P. and Anna (Pedersen) Krol. He lived in Lynn for the greater part of his life. William was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, Class of 1953. He received his Associate’s Degree from Lowell Tech and his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Lowell.

William served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a civil engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts until his retirement in 1996. He was a registered professional engineer and a registered land surveyor. He loved to ski, which is where he met his wife Sarah, and enjoyed golfing. He also enjoyed spending time at his vacation home in Maine. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children; Ann-Marie Jordan and her husband Richard of Marblehead, William F. Krol and his wife Martha of Beverly, and Catherine V. Krol of Denver, Colo.; three grandchildren; Sarah Jordan, Zachary Jordan, and William G. Krol; as well as one brother, John Krol of Peabody. He was predeceased by his brothers, Charles and James Krol. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Kaplan Estates as well as All Care Hospice for their kindness and compassion.

Service information: His funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Friday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.