William A. Fournier Sr., 86

December 28, 2016

LYNN — William Alfred Fournier Sr., a life-long resident of Lynn, passed away in his home on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at the age of 86. Born in Lynn on Feb. 13, 1930, he was the son of the late Epiphane and Mary (Faggella) Fournier. Bill was raised and educated in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn Vocational Technical Institute. After high school, Bill enlisted into the U.S. Navy to help fight for our country during the Korean War. He served bravely from August of 1950 until his honorable discharge in August of 1952. On Dec. 24, 1950, Bill married the love of his life, Barbara M. McMahon in St. Joseph’s Church in Lynn. Bill and Barbara spent almost 66 years in marriage and love together until Bill’s passing two days shy of their wedding anniversary. Bill worked for many years for the former Rich’s Department Stores in Salem where he served as the store manager. He then went on to work for GE Thermotec in Wilmington before it became Ametek and where he would retire from. In his spare time, Bill served on the board for the North Shore Senior Action Council helping to advocate for senior rights. He also was a member of the GE Union Retirees who met at St. Michael’s Church. An avid Sox and Patriots fan, Bill also enjoyed camping in Lebanon, Maine, as well as playing cards and fixing anything he could. In addition to his wife, Barbara, Bill leaves his children; Cheryl Nestor and her husband, Timothy, of Lynn, Cindy Publicover and her husband, Arthur, of Swampscott, and William Alfred Fournier Jr. and his wife, Ann, of Maine, his beloved grandchildren; William Alfred Fournier III and Danielle Trapula, and his adoring great-grandson, Mark Hudson III. He also leaves his very dear friends, Andrea “Annie” Moschopoulos and her husband, Christos, of Lynn. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, James Fournier.

Service information: A funeral service will be held in the CUFFE-McGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting hours will be held in the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, from 4-8 p.m. For online guest book and directions, please visit Cuffemcginn.com.