July 10, 2017

NAHANT — Wayne C. Putnam, 72, of Nahant died unexpectedly on July 9, 2017, in Beth Israel Hospital after a brief illness. Wayne is the husband of Mrs. Mary Ann (LaFalce) Putnam. He was born in Pasadena, Calif. the son of the late Joseph W. and Priscilla A. (Carroll) Putnam.

He grew up in Newport Beach, Calif., and graduated from Newport Harbor High School. He also attended Orange Coast College. Wayne was employed in the computer field for most of his career and also worked for the USPS.

Wayne was known as a kind, gentle soul and free spirit. Wayne enjoyed playing the guitar, piano and singing and was also an accomplished painter. After retirement Wayne enjoyed traveling with his wife and visiting Italy, immersing himself in the culture and language.

In addition to his wife his wife Mary Ann (Lafalce) of Nahant, he leaves his children Karen Chirilov and her husband Rudi of Santa Rosa, Calif., Sam Putnam and his wife Vicki of Bath N.C., his stepchildren Michael Evaul and his wife MaryAnn of Sandwich, Jeff Evaul and his wife Lynne of Topsfield, and Krisan Pope and her husband Frederick of Norton. Wayne’s biggest enjoyment in life was being known as Grampy Wayne to Rebecca, Tyler, Ryan, Shannon, Erin, Sean, Trevor, Nicholas, Jack, and Caroline. Grampy Wayne was involved in all their lives from teaching them to tie shoes, play guitar and ride bikes, to attending sporting events and graduations. He also leaves his mother in law Josephine LaFalce and several nieces and nephews. He is the brother of the late Susan Jo and Joseph W. Putnam.

Service information: His funeral will be held on Thursday ,July 13, 2017, at 9 a.m. from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home 67 Ocean Street, (Rt1A) Lynn, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Nahant at 10 a.m. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nahant. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Donations may be made to the Nahant Firefighters Association, 67 Flash Road, Nahant, MA 01908. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.