Warren C. Butcher, 93

April 13, 2017

LYNN — Warren Chester Butcher, 93, of Lynn, died Monday in a local nursing home. Born in Lynn, he was the son of the late Chester Leon and Stella (Herridge) Butcher. A lifelong Lynn resident, he was a graduate of Lynn English High School. Warren served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked as a draftsman for Raytheon in Bedford until his retirement.

Warren enjoyed fishing and boating and was a member of the Lynn Yacht Club and Volunteer Yacht Club. He also enjoyed woodworking as a hobby, and created custom made fishing rods.

He is survived by three daughters- and sons-in-law; Susan and Richard Harris of Newbury, Cyndi and Fabien Victor of Cape Coral, Fla., and Judi and the late Peter Joyce of Rockport; two sons and daughters-in-law; Richard W. Butcher and Natalie Femino of Salem and Doug and Faye Butcher of Peabody; seven grandchildren; Kina Dean of Norwood, Melissa Butcher of Salem, Katherine McCaslin of New Orleans, La., Peter Butcher of Malden, Brandon Butcher of Peabody, Bryan Silva of Florida, and Colin Silva of Florida; six great-grandchildren; as well as his former wife, Claire (Reiss) Butcher of Sarasota, Fla. He was the former husband of the late Janet Eggleston, and brother of the late Virginia Crowell and Arline Bernard.

Service information: At Warren’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW Foundation, 406 W. 34th St. Ste. 920, Kansas City, MO 64111. Arrangements by the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, Lynn. Guestbook at www.solimine.com.