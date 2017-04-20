Walter M. Dion, 87

April 20, 2017

LYNN – Mr. Walter M (Mike) Dion Jr. passed away peacefully on April 7, 2017. He predeceased by his wife Virginia (Farris) Dion with whom he spent 30 years of marriage. He was born in Lynn on April 8, 1930, to Alice (Birmingham) Dion and Walter M Dion Sr.

He is survived by his sister Irene (Dion) and her husband Robert Butler of Marblehead. As well as four sons, Richard Dion and his wife Cheryl of WI, Norman Dion and his wife Wendy of Maine, Walter M Dion III and his wife Harlene, and Francis Dion and his wife Andrea both of Lynn. He also leaves 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Service Information: Services will be held at St. Pius V Church in Lynn at 9:30 a.m. on April 22, 2017 with a reception to follow.