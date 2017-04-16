April 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Victoria E. Damaty, 96, of Louisville, Ky., and formerly of Lynn, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Treyton Oak Towers in Louisville, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Elia and Angelina Anastos Elia and her loving husband, Nicholas William and a son-in-law William “Bill” L. Riley.

She is survived by her daughter, Rita Riley of Louisville, who cared for her.

She was also a member of St. George Albanian Orthodox Church in Boston.

She and her husband owned Rheta’s Glenmere Spa at the corner of Maple and Chestnut streets. It was a restaurant which she loved and catered to the people who worked or went to school in the neighborhood. She loved her jukebox music except, “Little Richard.” She couldn’t figure out why he had to scream so much. Even in the nursing home, she loved the “Oldies” and could name the titles in the contests they had.

After they sold their business, she went to work in the Lynn School System as a lunch aide. She loved working with the children.

She was a Red Sox and Patriots fan and disliked the Yankees.

Service information: A funeral service will be held in the CUFFE-McGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting hours will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970, or to Treyton Oak Tower, 211 West Oak St., Louisville, KY 40203. For directions and to sign the online guestbook, please visit: Cuffemcginn.com.