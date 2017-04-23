April 23, 2017

BYFIELD — Thomas M. Burns, 85, of Byfield, died Wednesday, April 19, 2017, after a short illness. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. Burns, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Tom was born in Lynn on April 27, 1931, and graduated from Lynn English High School, Class of 1949. He was the son of the late Alice S. Kasprowicz and Thomas M. Burns Sr. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Tom was employed at the General Electric Company in Lynn as a welder for many years until he retired in 1995. He lived in Lynn until moving to Peabody, where he and Shirley raised their children. Playing poker with his friends, watching football, especially the Patriots, and lunch at the Clambox in Ipswich were his favorite activities. He resided in Byfield for the last 22 years and was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Georgetown.

Tom leaves two brothers, Robert F. Burns of Lynn and Brian A. Burns and his wife Nancy of South Dennis, son, Tom and his wife Marlene of Byfield, son, Scott and his wife Annemarie of Peabody, daughter, Kristin of Andover, and son, Craig and his wife Jill of North Andover. He was the loving grandfather of Brian, Alison, Matthew, Tommy, James and Jacob Burns. He enjoyed being a part of their lives and was always present at their many activities as they grew up.

Service information: Family and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 26 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish, Andover Street, Georgetown. Interment will be private. Visiting with the family will be held on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. in the CONTE-GIAMBERARDINO Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown. For those who wish, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Rosie’s Place Shelter, Attn: Donations, 889 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118 or the Kaplan Family Hospice House (Care Dimensions) 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For funeral home directions, florists or accommodations, please visit Cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com.