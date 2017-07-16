July 16, 2017

LYNN — Thomas J. O’Connell, 56, of, 74 Newhall St., Lynn, beloved son of the late John J. and Jean M. (Collins) O’Connell passed away on July 11, 2017, at his home. Tom was born, raised, and educated in Lynn. He attended Lynn Classical High School, and worked for the City of Lynn for many years in the maintenance department. In his youth, Tom played Little League at Edmund’s Field in West Lynn, which was close to his River Street home. Tom was an avid reader and frequented the Lynn Public Library. He enjoyed reading about history, loved a good laugh, was kind to animals, and had a deep respect for people. Better still, he had a big heart, and a big smile, and cherished his Lynn roots. Tom will be missed by his family and friends, and his Newhall Street neighbors. He is survived by his sisters Ellen Christy, Karen O’Connell, both of Nahant, and his brother John M. O’Connell of Peabody. He also leaves his niece, Lauren Christy, of Nanticoke, Pa., and many cousins, friends, kind neighbors and his dearest friend Sylvia Rolle (Ma’am).

Service information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service in the NADWORNY Funeral Home, 798 Western Avenue, Lynn, on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting hours from 9-11 a.m. prior to service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Tom’s memory or volunteer your time to My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow St. Lynn, MA. For guest book and directions please visit Nadwornyfuneralhome.com.