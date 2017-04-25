Thelma S. MacDougall, 99

April 25, 2017

SAUGUS — Mrs. Thelma S. (Nelson) MacDougall, age 99, died on Tuesday, April 25 at the Saugus Center Nursing Home in Saugus. She was the wife of the late William MacDougall.

Born and raised in Saugus, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Elin (Wedberg) Nelson. She worked as the treasurer for the town of Saugus for 45 years, retiring in 1974. She was a devoted mother and a lifelong resident of Saugus.

Mrs. MacDougall leaves her loving son, Randy J. MacDougall and his wife Reina of Methuen; two beloved grandchildren, Randy and David MacDougall; and four great-grandchildren; her dear friend, Donna Cotter. She is predeceased by her son Jeffrey MacDougall, three brothers and six sisters.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thelma’s memory may be made to AIDS Action Committee of MA, c/o Development Office, Boston, MA 02119.

Service information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service in the BISBEE-PORCELLA Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions and condolences BisbeePorcella.com.