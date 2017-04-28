Thelma E. Breedy, 92

April 28, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Thelma E. Breedy, age 92, of East Providence, R.I., passed away peacefully on Friday morning, April 21, at the Hope Hospice Center, Providence, R.I., surrounded by her family.

Born in Lynn, she was the youngest daughter of the late Ernest T. and Genevieve O. (Dixon) Enos. Thelma was a resident of Evergreen Nursing Home in East Providence for 10 years. She was a retiree of New England Telephone/Verizon in Boston where she worked as a manager for more than 20 years. Thelma was adored by her family.

She was the wife of the late Sgt. Richard Breedy, USAF. She had three sons, the late Dean R. Johnson and the late Brian E. Harvey. Her legacy remains with her son, Phillip D. Breedy of East Providence, R.I.; her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Thelma is predeceased by two sisters, the late Helen L. Van Allen and the late Barbara E. Fowler, and also has a host of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Janice Campbell who, lovingly, cared for her until her death. She was dedicated to her family and friends, and her greatest desire was to share her life’s journey with love and laughter. She is dearly missed.

Service information: We will celebrate her life on Monday at noon in the GOODRICH Funeral Home, 128 Washington, St., Lynn, visitation begins at 11. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.