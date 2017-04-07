Terrence L. Collins, 74

April 7, 2017

LYNN — Mr. Terrence L. “Terry” Collins, age 74, of Lynn, died on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 after being stricken at work. He was the longtime companion of Patricia “Pat” O’Neil.

Born in Lynn in 1942, Terry was the son of the late Leo D. and Patricia A. (Lundquist) Collins. He was raised in Lynn, attended Lynn Public Schools and graduated from Lynn Trade.

Terry worked as a heavy machine operator at many local companies including Manter Company, Inc., Cushing Construction and Bacon Construction.

He was a member for many years at both the Volunteer Yacht Club and Lynn Yacht Club, and would help assist the Yard Master every spring and fall operating the crane for the boat owners. Terry was all about family, fun and outdoors. He loved his time off. He enjoyed boating and taking long rides to New Hampshire. He loved to cook for everyone and was most noted for the summertime lobster and steamer feasts he shared with his family and friends. “Weekend at Grampy’s” was a family favorite of popcorn, pizza, root beer floats and movies. Spending time with his family was what Terry enjoyed most.

In addition to his companion Pat of 23 years, Terry is survived by his four children, Kevin McCarthy of Lynn, Sean Collins and his wife Tracy of Peabody, Kathleen “Kathy” Gursky of Saugus and Heather Collins of Seabrook, N.H.; his six grandchildren, Michelle, Noah, Joseph, Jeremie, Samantha and Dayna Marie; his five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Dominic, Gabriella, Michael and Morgan; his sister, Linda Guerrette of Washington; his nieces, nephew and many close friends.

Service information: Terry’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Route 129), Lynn. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., Attn: Memorial Gift Dept., 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02115 or at www.joslin.org. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com.