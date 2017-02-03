Shirley Kuhnberg, 91

February 3, 2017

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Kuhnberg, Shirley (Kaplan), of Severna Park, Md., formerly of Peabody and Lynnfield, entered into rest on Feb. 2, 2017 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Bernard M. Kuhnberg.

Devoted mother of Carol Rosenthal of Severna Park, Md., Linda Dushman of Henderson, Nev., and Michael Kuhnberg of Florida. Loving sister of Gertrude Smith and Marvin Kaye. Cherished grandmother of Benjamin Rosenthal of Atlanta, Ga., Evan Dushman of Chicago, Ill., and Adrienne Richter of Mill Valley, Calif. Great grandmother of Brady Richter, Elle Richter and Marshall Dushman.

Service information: Graveside services will be held at Shirat Hayam Cemetery-Temple Israel Section, Lowell Street, Peabody, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake (www.hospicechesapeake.org/support-donate/online-donation-form).