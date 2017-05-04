May 4, 2017

NEW MEXICO — Sharan A. Pagano, 60, of Placitas, New Mexico, died Tuesday March 28, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband and best friend, Ross Phillips.

Born in Saugus, she was the daughter of Jane E. (Ripley) Pagano and the late Richard Pagano. She grew up in a large, loud and loving family with five sisters and three brothers.

Shaman knew at a young age that she wanted to be scientist. She received a B.A. in Biology from Merrimack College and an M.S. in Pharmacognosy from the University of Minnesota.

Sharan spent the first half of her career working in biopharmaceutical research and development with Genetics Institute/Wyeth before assuming business development roles with Proteome/Incyte, Genstruct, Entelos and Rosa. In that capacity she was able to assist other life science companies in furthering the research they were pursuing and still be in touch with the science she so dearly loved. Her many colleagues and clients appreciated the personal touch she brought to her work.

Besides science, Sharan enjoyed cooking for, and entertaining, people. Her dinners and parties will be missed by many. She also loved to travel and was able to do so extensively, for work as well as leisure. While traveling she was able to enjoy two of her greatest pleasures, new cultures and the foods they offer as well as hiking in beautiful natural areas around the world.

Sharan will be loved and missed by her husband, Ross, her mother Jane, her brothers and sisters, Allen Pagano, Kathy Pagano, Aileen Pagano, Thomas Pagano, David Pagano, Joyce Pagano and Jayne Campbell, as well as many nieces and nephews. Sharan was predeceased by her sister, Laurie Donovan.

Service information: A memorial visitation/celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017, from 11-1 p.m. in the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharan’s memory may be made to your local animal shelter. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.