Scott W. Ashley, 69

May 2, 2017

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Scott Wayne Ashley, (Harry), 69, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2017 in Ossipee, N.H.

Scott was born in Lynn in 1948 and graduated from Lynn Classical in 1965.

He served in the Navy, worked for GE for 35 years, and was a volunteer police officer. He loved hot rods, motorcycles, boating, and spending time with his family and friends. He was the son of the late Edward and Phyllis Ashley, from Lynn.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ashley; son, Brian Ashley; daughter, Jacquelyn Lemure; step-daughter, Carolyn; grandchildren, Scott Lemure, Jaylen Lemure, and Trevor and Kaitlyn Ingalls.

Service information: A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 7 at LORD Funeral Home, 50 Moultonville Road, Center Ossipee, N.H., at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Wounded Warriors Project.