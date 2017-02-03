Scott E. Baribeau, 41

February 3, 2017

SAUGUS — Mr. Scott E. Baribeau, age 41, entered into rest on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the North Shore Medical Center, Lynn.

Born in Lynn and raised in Saugus, he was the son of Cynthia A. (Rowell) and Edward R. Baribeau. He was a clerk at the Walgreens on Route 1, Essex Street, Saugus for 20 years. Scott was a 1994 graduate of Winthrop High School. He had a great sense of adventure and loved to travel.

In addition to his parents, Scott leaves his uncles, Steven G. Baribeau of Springfield, David V. Rowell and his wife Joanie of Atkinson, N.H., aunt Kathleen Baribeau of Effingham, N.H. He also leaves many cousins and friends including Patty Smith of Braintree.

Donations in Scott’s name may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Boston, 1 Bulfinch Place, Boston, MA 02114.

Service information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the BISBEE-PORCELLA Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. For directions and condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.