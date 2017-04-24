Sandra J. Broughey, 65

April 24, 2017

Sandra “Sandy” J. (Fulford) Broughey, 65, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017, following a lengthy illness. She was the wife of Thomas Broughey, with whom she shared more than 42 years of marriage. Born, raised, and educated in Gloucester, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Thelma (Wright) Fulford. Prior to her retirement, Sandra worked as a nursing assistant. She loved the peace and serenity of the ocean, loved to shop, and loved her grandchildren deeply. Sandra was a longtime friend of Bill W. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Shannon Walsh of Danvers, the loves of her life: grandchildren Mia and Kylie, step-children Lynette and Joe Lopez, Tom and Maureen Broughey, Jamie and Colleen Broughey, Laurene Gilbert, Lisa and Jeff Sakowich and Tim Broughey, her brother and sister-in-law William and Mary Fulford of Gloucester and an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of many devoted friends.

Service information: A memorial service will be held Wednesday during the visitation of 4-7p.m. in the GOODRICH Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. For those desiring, memorials may be made courtesy of Goodrich Funeral Home.