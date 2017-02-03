Ruth T. Snow, 90

February 3, 2017

HOUSTON, Texas — Ruth T. Snow Jackson Pelliter died on Feb. 2, 2017 at the age of 90 in Houston, Texas.

She was born, raised and lived most of her life in Lynn.

She is predeceased by her parents Alfred and Daisy Snow of Lynn and daughter Debbie Cassey of Texas. Surviving are her daughters, Susan Jackson and her husband Tony of Houston, Texas, Donna Whipple of Beverly and Sandra Strittmatter and her husband Robert of Gloucester, Va.; her brother, Alfred Snow and his wife Francis of Rhode Island, grandchildren, Lisa and Robert Cassey, Brian Kimberly Douglas and Adam Colburn, all of Texas, Jason and Kevin Whipple of Beverly and 13 great grandchildren.

Service information: A private memorial is being planned.