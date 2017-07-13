Rosa M. DeJoy, 90

July 13, 2017

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Rosa Maria “Rose Marie” (Pallitta) DeJoy, age 90, of Palm Harbor, Fla., formerly of Lynn and Swampscott, died on Tuesday July 11, 2017, at St. Marks Assisted Living, with her family at her side, after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Dominic A. DeJoy.

Born and raised in Swampscott, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Maria (Santoliquido) Pallitta. A graduate of Swampscott High School, Class of 1944, she had lived in Florida for the past 20 years.

Rose had worked for many years as an administrator in the health care industry.

She enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, crafts, baking and cooking, puzzles, bird watching and volunteering. Rose was an avid gardener. Come summer, everyone enjoyed her home grown vegetables and she surrounded her yard with beautiful roses of every color. She always had an open heart and extended hand to those in need.

Rose is survived by eight children Anthony DeJoy and his wife Mary-Jo of Massachusetts, Francis DeJoy of Maryland, Raymond DeJoy and his wife Robin of New Hampshire, Dominic DeJoy of Florida, Thomas DeJoy of Massachusetts, Daniel DeJoy of Massachusetts, Rosemary DeJoy of Florida, and Edward DeJoy of Florida, 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter Olivia Rose, a sister Virginia Mongrello of Georgia, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Antonio Pallitto, Antonetta Videtta, Prudenza Giordano, Savino Nicole Pallitta, Sylvia Burnett, and Mary Frances Verrette.

Service information: Her funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the SOLIMINE Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St., (Rte1a), Lynn, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church. Burial will be in Swampscott Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours Monday 4-8 p.m. Donations in Rose’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Directions and guestbook at Solimine.com.