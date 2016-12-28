Roland S. Gilmore, 73

December 28, 2016

LYNN — Roland Stuart Gilmore, a long-time resident of Lynn and a former Lynn Police Officer (1966-1998), passed away in his home on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2016, at the age of 73. Born in Lynn on May 18, 1943, he was the son of the late Fred S. and Muriel L. (MacPherson) Gilmore. Roland was raised and educated in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School. He attended Bentley University after high school before going to work for the General Electric Co. He worked for a few years before joining the Lynn Police Department as a full-time police officer. He served the city bravely and honorably from 1966 until his retirement in 1998. After his retirement, Roland continued to serve the police department in the role of treasurer for the Lynn Police Department credit union. He was a current member of the Mason’s Mount Carmel Lodge on Market Street in Lynn, having been a member since February of 1969 and was also named a Shriner. In his spare time, Roland enjoyed his cars and was an avid Boston sports fan, most especially the Patriots and Celtics. As a dog owner himself, Roland looked forward to watching the Westminster dog show. Roland leaves his wife, Donna L. (Wyman) Gilmore of Topsfield, his beloved children; Wayne S. Gilmore and his wife, Maria of Danvers, Everett Police Officer Jeffrey P. Gilmore and his wife, Erinn of Topsfield, and Denise S. Gilmore of Alexandria, Va., his adoring grandchildren; Lauren and Michael Gilmore of Danvers and Jack, Riley, and Kate Gilmore of Topsfield. Roland also leaves his long-time companion, Susan Fowler of Lynn. In addition to his parents, Roland was preceded in death by his son, Brian S. Gilmore.

Service information: A memorial visitation will be held in the CUFFE-McGINN Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. Masonic service at 6:30 p.m. All other funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roland’s memory may be made to the Brian S. Gilmore Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Institution for Savings, 5 Main St., Topsfield, MA 01983. For online guest book and directions, please visit Cuffemcginn.com.