April 28, 2017

LYNN — Robert J. Gordon, 80, passed away on April 26, 2017 in Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Born in Lynn on July 19, 1936, he was the son of the late Robert Gordon and Lillian Phillips. He was raised and educated in Lynn.

Robert had been the owner and operator of Bay Shore Cleaning, a commercial cleaning company, for many years with his former wife and longtime friend, Kaye Gordon. He had also worked as a driver for Wells Fargo and most recently retired from Mass Tran in December.

Robert was a loving father, had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by everyone he met.

He is survived by four children, Robert Gordon and his wife Paula of Revere, Kathy Rael and her companion Tim Lane of Amesbury, Jim Gordon and his companion Valerie Green of Revere and Wayne Gordon and his wife Dawn of Maine; two sisters, Alice Raye, Barbara Stapleton; three grandchildren, Crystal, Hunter and Danielle, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Lillian, Carl, Marie and Carol.

Service information: A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake Street, Peabody. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. www.LyonsFuneral.com.