May 7, 2017

LYNN — Mr. Robert F. Taylor, 75, of Lynn died Saturday evening at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Christine C. (O’Connor) Taylor with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.

Born in Lynn he was the son of the Robert F. and Gladys (Bucknam) Taylor, Sr. He attendee Lynn schools and graduated from Lynn Vocational Technical Institute. He was employed as a finish carpenter at I. G. S. Store Fixtures in Peabody for many years. Bob was an avid sportsman and played and coached softball well into his fifties. He also enjoyed fishing, playing darts and spending time in his backyard with family and friends.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one son Robert J. and his wife Hind Taylor of Lynn, two brothers Bruce Taylor of Lynn Gene and his wife Anne Taylor of Athol, Mass. one sister Glenna and her husband John Moriarty of Lynn, one grandson Robert A. Taylor of Lynn, and many nieces and nephews.

Service information: Visiting hours will be held at the PARKER Funeral Home, 35 Franklin St. Lynn on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. to which relatives and friends are invited to attend. Please make memorial donations in Bob’s name to Kaplan Family Hospice House 78 Liberty St. Danvers, MA 01923.

