May 3, 2017

SAUGUS — Robert D. Anderson, 75, passed away surrounded by his beloved family on April 24. He was the loving husband of 52 years of Gail (Smith) Anderson.

Born in Lynn and raised in Saugus, he was the son of the late George A. and Barbara (MacLachlan) Anderson. Bob graduated from Saugus High School in 1959, was an employee at Northeastern University for 28 years. He worked as a mechanical draftsman/designer on small rocket programs with the USAF. Bob had a love for the game of golf. He enjoyed travel with his wife.

Besides his wife, he also leaves two sons, Gregory and his wife Rhonda of Haverhill, Glen and his wife Nicole of Groveland; one daughter, Robin Anderson-Fuller of Saugus; six grandchildren, Taylor, Casey and her fiancée Anthony, Isla, Tyler and his wife Caitlyn, Dylan, and Kylie Fuller; he was the brother of Sky Anderson and his wife Faye of California, Dorothy Millea and her husband Butch of Saugus, Linda Guse and her husband Lee of Ohio, George M. Anderson and his wife Julie Schmit of California.

Service information: Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the BISBEE-PORCELLA Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, on Saturday 11-2 p.m. For directions and condolences BisbeePorcella.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.