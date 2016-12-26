Raymond S. Martin, 90

December 26, 2016

BEVERLY — Raymond Stuart Martin, 90, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at the Hathorne Hill Health Care Center in Danvers.

Born and raised in Lynn, Stuart was the son of the late Raymond B. and Miriam (Stuart) Martin. He received his education in the Lynn school system and graduated from Lynn English High School.

Before earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Science from Boston College in 1947, Stuart served his country in World War II as a member of the United States Army.

After earning his Bachelor’s Degree, he went on to earn his Masters of Science in Chemistry from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. He did this while employed at General Electric as a chemical scientist.

After a few years, Stuart changed careers and went into teaching. He was employed as a high school chemistry teacher at the Lincoln Sudbury High School until the time of his retirement in 1994. He was dedicated to his profession and his students, earning the distinction of “Teacher of the Year.” Following is retirement, he continued to substitute when called upon by his former colleagues.

A resident of Beverly since 1970, Mr. Martin was also dedicated to his parish, St. John the Evangelist Church where he served in many capacities such as a CCD teacher, Altar Server and Minister of the Word, just to name a few.

Surviving him are two sisters, Charlotte J. Martin of Beverly and Barbara E. Foley and her husband, Dr. Thomas W. Foley of Danvers, a sister-in-law, Mary P. Martin of Lynnfield and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was also the brother of the late Mary A. Galvin and James Joseph Martin.

Service information: His funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 111 New Balch St., Beverly, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hour at the CAMPBELL Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly, Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Contributions may be made in his memory to St. John the Evangelist Church, 552 Cabot St., Beverly, MA 01915 or Saints Academy, 111 New Balch St., Beverly, MA 01915. Information, directions, condolences at Campbellfuneral.com.